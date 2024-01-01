250 Jamaican dollars to Kyrgystani soms

Convert JMD to KGS at the real exchange rate

250 jmd
144.15 kgs

1.000 JMD = 0.5766 KGS

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:48
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDJPYAUDSGDEURZARGBPCAD
1 USD1154.1751.5521.3630.94118.9810.8031.378
1 JPY0.00610.010.0090.0060.1230.0050.009
1 AUD0.64499.34310.8780.60612.2310.5180.888
1 SGD0.734113.1061.13910.6913.9250.5891.011

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Jamaican dollars to Kyrgystani soms

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KGS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JMD to KGS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Jamaican dollars

JMD to USD

JMD to JPY

JMD to AUD

JMD to SGD

JMD to EUR

JMD to ZAR

JMD to GBP

JMD to CAD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Kyrgystani Som
1 JMD0.57659 KGS
5 JMD2.88297 KGS
10 JMD5.76593 KGS
20 JMD11.53186 KGS
50 JMD28.82965 KGS
100 JMD57.65930 KGS
250 JMD144.14825 KGS
500 JMD288.29650 KGS
1000 JMD576.59300 KGS
2000 JMD1,153.18600 KGS
5000 JMD2,882.96500 KGS
10000 JMD5,765.93000 KGS
Conversion rates Kyrgystani Som / Jamaican Dollar
1 KGS1.73432 JMD
5 KGS8.67160 JMD
10 KGS17.34320 JMD
20 KGS34.68640 JMD
50 KGS86.71600 JMD
100 KGS173.43200 JMD
250 KGS433.58000 JMD
500 KGS867.16000 JMD
1000 KGS1,734.32000 JMD
2000 KGS3,468.64000 JMD
5000 KGS8,671.60000 JMD
10000 KGS17,343.20000 JMD