Jamaican dollars to Ghanaian cedis today

Convert JMD to GHS at the real exchange rate

1,000 jmd
95.76 ghs

J$1.000 JMD = GH¢0.09576 GHS

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

JMD to GHS conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 JMD to GHSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.09580.0958
Low0.09390.0862
Average0.09450.0918
Change1.92%11.11%
View full history

1 JMD to GHS stats

The performance of JMD to GHS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0958 and a 30 day low of 0.0939. This means the 30 day average was 0.0945. The change for JMD to GHS was 1.92.

The performance of JMD to GHS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0958 and a 90 day low of 0.0862. This means the 90 day average was 0.0918. The change for JMD to GHS was 11.11.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDJPYAUDSGDEURZARGBPCAD
1 USD1146.531.5361.3270.91718.2850.7811.387
1 JPY0.00710.010.0090.0060.1250.0050.009
1 AUD0.65195.41310.8640.59711.9070.5090.903
1 SGD0.754110.4511.15810.69113.7830.5891.046

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Jamaican dollars to Ghanaian cedis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GHS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JMD to GHS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Jamaican dollar

JMD to USD

JMD to JPY

JMD to AUD

JMD to SGD

JMD to EUR

JMD to ZAR

JMD to GBP

JMD to CAD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Ghanaian Cedi
1 JMD0.09576 GHS
5 JMD0.47879 GHS
10 JMD0.95757 GHS
20 JMD1.91514 GHS
50 JMD4.78786 GHS
100 JMD9.57572 GHS
250 JMD23.93930 GHS
500 JMD47.87860 GHS
1000 JMD95.75720 GHS
2000 JMD191.51440 GHS
5000 JMD478.78600 GHS
10000 JMD957.57200 GHS
Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Jamaican Dollar
1 GHS10.44310 JMD
5 GHS52.21550 JMD
10 GHS104.43100 JMD
20 GHS208.86200 JMD
50 GHS522.15500 JMD
100 GHS1,044.31000 JMD
250 GHS2,610.77500 JMD
500 GHS5,221.55000 JMD
1000 GHS10,443.10000 JMD
2000 GHS20,886.20000 JMD
5000 GHS52,215.50000 JMD
10000 GHS104,431.00000 JMD