1.000 JMD = 0.01191 BGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:44
Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Bulgarian Lev
1 JMD0.01191 BGN
5 JMD0.05955 BGN
10 JMD0.11911 BGN
20 JMD0.23821 BGN
50 JMD0.59553 BGN
100 JMD1.19106 BGN
250 JMD2.97765 BGN
500 JMD5.95530 BGN
1000 JMD11.91060 BGN
2000 JMD23.82120 BGN
5000 JMD59.55300 BGN
10000 JMD119.10600 BGN
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Jamaican Dollar
1 BGN83.95860 JMD
5 BGN419.79300 JMD
10 BGN839.58600 JMD
20 BGN1,679.17200 JMD
50 BGN4,197.93000 JMD
100 BGN8,395.86000 JMD
250 BGN20,989.65000 JMD
500 BGN41,979.30000 JMD
1000 BGN83,958.60000 JMD
2000 BGN167,917.20000 JMD
5000 BGN419,793.00000 JMD
10000 BGN839,586.00000 JMD