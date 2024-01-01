Jamaican dollars to Azerbaijani manats today

Convert JMD to AZN at the real exchange rate

1,000 jmd
10.88 azn

J$1.000 JMD = man.0.01088 AZN

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

JMD to AZN conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 JMD to AZNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.01090.0109
Low0.01090.0109
Average0.01090.0109
Change-0.11%-0.33%
View full history

1 JMD to AZN stats

The performance of JMD to AZN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0109 and a 30 day low of 0.0109. This means the 30 day average was 0.0109. The change for JMD to AZN was -0.11.

The performance of JMD to AZN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0109 and a 90 day low of 0.0109. This means the 90 day average was 0.0109. The change for JMD to AZN was -0.33.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDJPYAUDSGDEURZARGBPCAD
1 USD1146.531.5361.3270.91718.2850.7811.387
1 JPY0.00710.010.0090.0060.1250.0050.009
1 AUD0.65195.41310.8640.59711.9070.5090.903
1 SGD0.754110.4511.15810.69113.7830.5891.046

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Jamaican dollars to Azerbaijani manats

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AZN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JMD to AZN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Jamaican dollar

JMD to USD

JMD to JPY

JMD to AUD

JMD to SGD

JMD to EUR

JMD to ZAR

JMD to GBP

JMD to CAD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Azerbaijani Manat
1 JMD0.01088 AZN
5 JMD0.05442 AZN
10 JMD0.10884 AZN
20 JMD0.21768 AZN
50 JMD0.54420 AZN
100 JMD1.08840 AZN
250 JMD2.72100 AZN
500 JMD5.44200 AZN
1000 JMD10.88400 AZN
2000 JMD21.76800 AZN
5000 JMD54.42000 AZN
10000 JMD108.84000 AZN
Conversion rates Azerbaijani Manat / Jamaican Dollar
1 AZN91.87820 JMD
5 AZN459.39100 JMD
10 AZN918.78200 JMD
20 AZN1,837.56400 JMD
50 AZN4,593.91000 JMD
100 AZN9,187.82000 JMD
250 AZN22,969.55000 JMD
500 AZN45,939.10000 JMD
1000 AZN91,878.20000 JMD
2000 AZN183,756.40000 JMD
5000 AZN459,391.00000 JMD
10000 AZN918,782.00000 JMD