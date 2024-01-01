10 thousand Haitian gourdes to New Taiwan dollars

Convert HTG to TWD at the real exchange rate

G1.000 HTG = NT$0.2481 TWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:46
HTG to TWD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

TWD
1 HTG to TWDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.24840.2484
Low0.24310.2403
Average0.24540.2441
Change1.90%2.09%
1 HTG to TWD stats

The performance of HTG to TWD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.2484 and a 30 day low of 0.2431. This means the 30 day average was 0.2454. The change for HTG to TWD was 1.90.

The performance of HTG to TWD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.2484 and a 90 day low of 0.2403. This means the 90 day average was 0.2441. The change for HTG to TWD was 2.09.

Top currencies

 USDSGDZARCADGBPINREURAUD
1 USD11.34218.1281.3990.78984.3860.9471.538
1 SGD0.745113.5041.0420.58862.860.7061.146
1 ZAR0.0550.07410.0770.0444.6550.0520.085
1 CAD0.7150.9612.9610.56460.3260.6771.099

Conversion rates Haitian Gourde / New Taiwan Dollar
1 HTG0.24814 TWD
5 HTG1.24071 TWD
10 HTG2.48142 TWD
20 HTG4.96284 TWD
50 HTG12.40710 TWD
100 HTG24.81420 TWD
250 HTG62.03550 TWD
500 HTG124.07100 TWD
1000 HTG248.14200 TWD
2000 HTG496.28400 TWD
5000 HTG1,240.71000 TWD
10000 HTG2,481.42000 TWD
Conversion rates New Taiwan Dollar / Haitian Gourde
1 TWD4.02994 HTG
5 TWD20.14970 HTG
10 TWD40.29940 HTG
20 TWD80.59880 HTG
50 TWD201.49700 HTG
100 TWD402.99400 HTG
250 TWD1,007.48500 HTG
500 TWD2,014.97000 HTG
1000 TWD4,029.94000 HTG
2000 TWD8,059.88000 HTG
5000 TWD20,149.70000 HTG
10000 TWD40,299.40000 HTG