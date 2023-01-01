5000 New Taiwan dollars to Haitian gourdes

Convert TWD to HTG at the real exchange rate

5,000 twd
20,843.65 htg

1.00000 TWD = 4.16873 HTG

Mid-market exchange rate at 4:5 UTC
Track the exchange rate
A cheaper way to shop online internationally

TWD to HTG conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TWD → 0 HTG
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86541.052587.58911.443241.651240.961718.8809
1GBP1.1555411.2162101.2121.667711.908061.1112821.8175
1USD0.95010.822233183.221.371251.568870.913717.9391
1INR0.0114170.009880240.012016310.01647740.01885210.01097930.215562

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert New Taiwan dollars to Haitian gourdes

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TWD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HTG in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TWD to HTG rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for New Taiwan dollars

TWD to USD

TWD to SGD

TWD to GBP

TWD to CAD

TWD to AUD

TWD to HKD

TWD to JPY

TWD to EUR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates New Taiwan Dollar / Haitian Gourde
1 TWD4.16873 HTG
5 TWD20.84365 HTG
10 TWD41.68730 HTG
20 TWD83.37460 HTG
50 TWD208.43650 HTG
100 TWD416.87300 HTG
250 TWD1042.18250 HTG
500 TWD2084.36500 HTG
1000 TWD4168.73000 HTG
2000 TWD8337.46000 HTG
5000 TWD20843.65000 HTG
10000 TWD41687.30000 HTG
Conversion rates Haitian Gourde / New Taiwan Dollar
1 HTG0.23988 TWD
5 HTG1.19941 TWD
10 HTG2.39881 TWD
20 HTG4.79762 TWD
50 HTG11.99405 TWD
100 HTG23.98810 TWD
250 HTG59.97025 TWD
500 HTG119.94050 TWD
1000 HTG239.88100 TWD
2000 HTG479.76200 TWD
5000 HTG1199.40500 TWD
10000 HTG2398.81000 TWD