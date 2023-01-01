500 New Taiwan dollars to Haitian gourdes

Convert TWD to HTG at the real exchange rate

500 twd
2,084.30 htg

1.00000 TWD = 4.16860 HTG

Mid-market exchange rate at 4:4 UTC
Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Conversion rates New Taiwan Dollar / Haitian Gourde
1 TWD4.16860 HTG
5 TWD20.84300 HTG
10 TWD41.68600 HTG
20 TWD83.37200 HTG
50 TWD208.43000 HTG
100 TWD416.86000 HTG
250 TWD1042.15000 HTG
500 TWD2084.30000 HTG
1000 TWD4168.60000 HTG
2000 TWD8337.20000 HTG
5000 TWD20843.00000 HTG
10000 TWD41686.00000 HTG
Conversion rates Haitian Gourde / New Taiwan Dollar
1 HTG0.23989 TWD
5 HTG1.19944 TWD
10 HTG2.39888 TWD
20 HTG4.79776 TWD
50 HTG11.99440 TWD
100 HTG23.98880 TWD
250 HTG59.97200 TWD
500 HTG119.94400 TWD
1000 HTG239.88800 TWD
2000 HTG479.77600 TWD
5000 HTG1199.44000 TWD
10000 HTG2398.88000 TWD