100 Honduran lempiras to Sri Lankan rupees

Convert HNL to LKR at the real exchange rate

L1.000 HNL = Sr11.52 LKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:03
HNL to LKR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

LKR
1 HNL to LKRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High11.753212.2927
Low11.515211.5152
Average11.639511.8778
Change-2.02%-5.07%
1 HNL to LKR stats

The performance of HNL to LKR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 11.7532 and a 30 day low of 11.5152. This means the 30 day average was 11.6395. The change for HNL to LKR was -2.02.

The performance of HNL to LKR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 12.2927 and a 90 day low of 11.5152. This means the 90 day average was 11.8778. The change for HNL to LKR was -5.07.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8331.05689.1251.4761.6210.93421.305
1 GBP1.211.267106.9561.7711.9461.12125.567
1 USD0.9470.789184.3861.3971.5350.88520.172
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.239

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Honduran Lempira / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 HNL11.51520 LKR
5 HNL57.57600 LKR
10 HNL115.15200 LKR
20 HNL230.30400 LKR
50 HNL575.76000 LKR
100 HNL1,151.52000 LKR
250 HNL2,878.80000 LKR
500 HNL5,757.60000 LKR
1000 HNL11,515.20000 LKR
2000 HNL23,030.40000 LKR
5000 HNL57,576.00000 LKR
10000 HNL115,152.00000 LKR
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Honduran Lempira
1 LKR0.08684 HNL
5 LKR0.43421 HNL
10 LKR0.86842 HNL
20 LKR1.73684 HNL
50 LKR4.34210 HNL
100 LKR8.68419 HNL
250 LKR21.71048 HNL
500 LKR43.42095 HNL
1000 LKR86.84190 HNL
2000 LKR173.68380 HNL
5000 LKR434.20950 HNL
10000 LKR868.41900 HNL