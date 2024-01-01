2,000 Honduran lempiras to Sri Lankan rupees
Convert HNL to LKR at the real exchange rate
HNL to LKR conversion chart
1 HNL = 11.51520 LKR
0
|1 HNL to LKR
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|11.7532
|12.2927
|Low
|11.5152
|11.5152
|Average
|11.6395
|11.8778
|Change
|-2.02%
|-5.07%
|View full history
1 HNL to LKR stats
The performance of HNL to LKR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 11.7532 and a 30 day low of 11.5152. This means the 30 day average was 11.6395. The change for HNL to LKR was -2.02.
The performance of HNL to LKR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 12.2927 and a 90 day low of 11.5152. This means the 90 day average was 11.8778. The change for HNL to LKR was -5.07.
|Conversion rates Honduran Lempira / Sri Lankan Rupee
|1 HNL
|11.51520 LKR
|5 HNL
|57.57600 LKR
|10 HNL
|115.15200 LKR
|20 HNL
|230.30400 LKR
|50 HNL
|575.76000 LKR
|100 HNL
|1,151.52000 LKR
|250 HNL
|2,878.80000 LKR
|500 HNL
|5,757.60000 LKR
|1000 HNL
|11,515.20000 LKR
|2000 HNL
|23,030.40000 LKR
|5000 HNL
|57,576.00000 LKR
|10000 HNL
|115,152.00000 LKR