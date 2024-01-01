Honduran lempiras to Bhutanese ngultrums today

Convert HNL to BTN at the real exchange rate

L1.000 HNL = Nu.3.345 BTN

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:41
HNL to BTN conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

BTN
1 HNL to BTNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High3.37293.3906
Low3.34123.3412
Average3.34993.3661
Change-0.83%-1.08%
1 HNL to BTN stats

The performance of HNL to BTN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 3.3729 and a 30 day low of 3.3412. This means the 30 day average was 3.3499. The change for HNL to BTN was -0.83.

The performance of HNL to BTN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 3.3906 and a 90 day low of 3.3412. This means the 90 day average was 3.3661. The change for HNL to BTN was -1.08.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8331.05789.2341.4771.6220.93521.277
1 GBP1.211.269107.1161.7731.9471.12225.541
1 USD0.9460.788184.3861.3971.5340.88420.121
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.238

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Honduran Lempira / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 HNL3.34478 BTN
5 HNL16.72390 BTN
10 HNL33.44780 BTN
20 HNL66.89560 BTN
50 HNL167.23900 BTN
100 HNL334.47800 BTN
250 HNL836.19500 BTN
500 HNL1,672.39000 BTN
1000 HNL3,344.78000 BTN
2000 HNL6,689.56000 BTN
5000 HNL16,723.90000 BTN
10000 HNL33,447.80000 BTN
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Honduran Lempira
1 BTN0.29897 HNL
5 BTN1.49487 HNL
10 BTN2.98974 HNL
20 BTN5.97948 HNL
50 BTN14.94870 HNL
100 BTN29.89740 HNL
250 BTN74.74350 HNL
500 BTN149.48700 HNL
1000 BTN298.97400 HNL
2000 BTN597.94800 HNL
5000 BTN1,494.87000 HNL
10000 BTN2,989.74000 HNL