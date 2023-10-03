1 thousand Hong Kong dollars to Hungarian forints
Convert HKD to HUF at the real exchange rate
Compare prices for sending money abroad
Banks and other transfer services have a dirty little secret. They add hidden markups to their exchange rates - charging you more without your knowledge. And if they have a fee, they charge you twice.
Wise never hides fees in the exchange rate. We give you the real rate, independently provided by Reuters. Compare our rate and fee with Western Union, ICICI Bank, WorldRemit and more, and see the difference for yourself.
Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Hong Kong dollars to Hungarian forints
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select HKD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HUF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current HKD to HUF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Hong Kong dollars
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
|Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Hungarian Forint
|100 HKD
|4729.26000 HUF
|200 HKD
|9458.52000 HUF
|300 HKD
|14187.78000 HUF
|500 HKD
|23646.30000 HUF
|1000 HKD
|47292.60000 HUF
|2000 HKD
|94585.20000 HUF
|2500 HKD
|118231.50000 HUF
|3000 HKD
|141877.80000 HUF
|4000 HKD
|189170.40000 HUF
|5000 HKD
|236463.00000 HUF
|10000 HKD
|472926.00000 HUF
|20000 HKD
|945852.00000 HUF
|Conversion rates Hungarian Forint / Hong Kong Dollar
|2000 HUF
|42.28980 HKD
|5000 HUF
|105.72450 HKD
|10000 HUF
|211.44900 HKD
|15000 HUF
|317.17350 HKD
|20000 HUF
|422.89800 HKD
|30000 HUF
|634.34700 HKD
|40000 HUF
|845.79600 HKD
|50000 HUF
|1057.24500 HKD
|60000 HUF
|1268.69400 HKD
|100000 HUF
|2114.49000 HKD
|150000 HUF
|3171.73500 HKD
|200000 HUF
|4228.98000 HKD