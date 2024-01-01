Guyanaese dollars to Nigerian nairas today

Convert GYD to NGN at the real exchange rate

GY$1.000 GYD = ₦8.247 NGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:36
GYD to NGN conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

NGN
1 GYD to NGNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High8.25078.2507
Low8.10677.5323
Average8.17847.9736
Change1.58%9.10%
1 GYD to NGN stats

The performance of GYD to NGN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 8.2507 and a 30 day low of 8.1067. This means the 30 day average was 8.1784. The change for GYD to NGN was 1.58.

The performance of GYD to NGN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 8.2507 and a 90 day low of 7.5323. This means the 90 day average was 7.9736. The change for GYD to NGN was 9.10.

Conversion rates Guyanaese Dollar / Nigerian Naira
1 GYD8.24670 NGN
5 GYD41.23350 NGN
10 GYD82.46700 NGN
20 GYD164.93400 NGN
50 GYD412.33500 NGN
100 GYD824.67000 NGN
250 GYD2,061.67500 NGN
500 GYD4,123.35000 NGN
1000 GYD8,246.70000 NGN
2000 GYD16,493.40000 NGN
5000 GYD41,233.50000 NGN
10000 GYD82,467.00000 NGN
Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / Guyanaese Dollar
1 NGN0.12126 GYD
5 NGN0.60631 GYD
10 NGN1.21261 GYD
20 NGN2.42522 GYD
50 NGN6.06305 GYD
100 NGN12.12610 GYD
250 NGN30.31525 GYD
500 NGN60.63050 GYD
1000 NGN121.26100 GYD
2000 NGN242.52200 GYD
5000 NGN606.30500 GYD
10000 NGN1,212.61000 GYD