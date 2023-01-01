1 Guyanaese dollar to Nigerian nairas

Convert GYD to NGN at the real exchange rate

1 gyd
3.66 ngn

1.00000 GYD = 3.66389 NGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:3 UTC
GYD to NGN conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 GYD → 0 NGN
Mid market rate

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86791.047187.1221.436521.660880.9660518.574
1GBP1.1522111.20645100.381.655131.913631.1130921.4006
1USD0.9550.828878183.20311.37191.586170.922517.7385
1INR0.01147820.009962110.012018810.01648860.01906380.01108730.213195

How to convert Guyanaese dollars to Nigerian nairas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GYD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NGN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GYD to NGN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Guyanaese Dollar / Nigerian Naira
1 GYD3.66389 NGN
5 GYD18.31945 NGN
10 GYD36.63890 NGN
20 GYD73.27780 NGN
50 GYD183.19450 NGN
100 GYD366.38900 NGN
250 GYD915.97250 NGN
500 GYD1831.94500 NGN
1000 GYD3663.89000 NGN
2000 GYD7327.78000 NGN
5000 GYD18319.45000 NGN
10000 GYD36638.90000 NGN
Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / Guyanaese Dollar
1 NGN0.27293 GYD
5 NGN1.36467 GYD
10 NGN2.72934 GYD
20 NGN5.45868 GYD
50 NGN13.64670 GYD
100 NGN27.29340 GYD
250 NGN68.23350 GYD
500 NGN136.46700 GYD
1000 NGN272.93400 GYD
2000 NGN545.86800 GYD
5000 NGN1364.67000 GYD
10000 NGN2729.34000 GYD