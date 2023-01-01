500 Guyanaese dollars to Nigerian nairas

Convert GYD to NGN at the real exchange rate

500 gyd
1831.86 ngn

1.00000 GYD = 3.66371 NGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:4 UTC
Track the exchange rate
Spend abroad without hidden fees

GYD to NGN conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 GYD → 0 NGN
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86771.04787.11981.436431.660980.9659518.5801
1GBP1.1524711.2065100.3921.655261.914021.1132321.4105
1USD0.95510.828844183.2091.371951.586420.922617.746
1INR0.01147840.009960990.012017910.0164880.01906550.01108770.21327

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Guyanaese dollars to Nigerian nairas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GYD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NGN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GYD to NGN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Guyanaese dollars

GYD to USD

GYD to EUR

GYD to GBP

GYD to INR

GYD to JPY

GYD to RUB

GYD to AUD

GYD to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Guyanaese Dollar / Nigerian Naira
1 GYD3.66371 NGN
5 GYD18.31855 NGN
10 GYD36.63710 NGN
20 GYD73.27420 NGN
50 GYD183.18550 NGN
100 GYD366.37100 NGN
250 GYD915.92750 NGN
500 GYD1831.85500 NGN
1000 GYD3663.71000 NGN
2000 GYD7327.42000 NGN
5000 GYD18318.55000 NGN
10000 GYD36637.10000 NGN
Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / Guyanaese Dollar
1 NGN0.27295 GYD
5 NGN1.36474 GYD
10 NGN2.72947 GYD
20 NGN5.45894 GYD
50 NGN13.64735 GYD
100 NGN27.29470 GYD
250 NGN68.23675 GYD
500 NGN136.47350 GYD
1000 NGN272.94700 GYD
2000 NGN545.89400 GYD
5000 NGN1364.73500 GYD
10000 NGN2729.47000 GYD