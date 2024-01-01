100 Nigerian nairas to Guyanaese dollars

Convert NGN to GYD at the real exchange rate

100 ngn
13.10 gyd

₦1.000 NGN = GY$0.1310 GYD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
NGN to GYD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 NGN to GYDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.13650.1568
Low0.12550.1255
Average0.13080.1378
Change-3.71%-13.05%
1 NGN to GYD stats

The performance of NGN to GYD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1365 and a 30 day low of 0.1255. This means the 30 day average was 0.1308. The change for NGN to GYD was -3.71.

The performance of NGN to GYD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1568 and a 90 day low of 0.1255. This means the 90 day average was 0.1378. The change for NGN to GYD was -13.05.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / Guyanaese Dollar
1 NGN0.13101 GYD
5 NGN0.65503 GYD
10 NGN1.31006 GYD
20 NGN2.62012 GYD
50 NGN6.55030 GYD
100 NGN13.10060 GYD
250 NGN32.75150 GYD
500 NGN65.50300 GYD
1000 NGN131.00600 GYD
2000 NGN262.01200 GYD
5000 NGN655.03000 GYD
10000 NGN1,310.06000 GYD
Conversion rates Guyanaese Dollar / Nigerian Naira
1 GYD7.63322 NGN
5 GYD38.16610 NGN
10 GYD76.33220 NGN
20 GYD152.66440 NGN
50 GYD381.66100 NGN
100 GYD763.32200 NGN
250 GYD1,908.30500 NGN
500 GYD3,816.61000 NGN
1000 GYD7,633.22000 NGN
2000 GYD15,266.44000 NGN
5000 GYD38,166.10000 NGN
10000 GYD76,332.20000 NGN