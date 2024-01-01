Guyanaese dollars to Bhutanese ngultrums today

Convert GYD to BTN at the real exchange rate

GY$1.000 GYD = Nu.0.4034 BTN

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:03
We can't send money between these currencies

GYD to BTN conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

BTN
1 GYD to BTNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.40490.4049
Low0.40170.3987
Average0.40300.4020
Change0.23%0.21%
1 GYD to BTN stats

The performance of GYD to BTN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.4049 and a 30 day low of 0.4017. This means the 30 day average was 0.4030. The change for GYD to BTN was 0.23.

The performance of GYD to BTN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.4049 and a 90 day low of 0.3987. This means the 90 day average was 0.4020. The change for GYD to BTN was 0.21.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8331.05989.3611.4781.6220.93621.304
1 GBP1.211.271107.2551.7741.9461.12325.57
1 USD0.9440.787184.3861.3951.5310.88420.118
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.238

Conversion rates Guyanaese Dollar / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 GYD0.40338 BTN
5 GYD2.01689 BTN
10 GYD4.03377 BTN
20 GYD8.06754 BTN
50 GYD20.16885 BTN
100 GYD40.33770 BTN
250 GYD100.84425 BTN
500 GYD201.68850 BTN
1000 GYD403.37700 BTN
2000 GYD806.75400 BTN
5000 GYD2,016.88500 BTN
10000 GYD4,033.77000 BTN
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Guyanaese Dollar
1 BTN2.47907 GYD
5 BTN12.39535 GYD
10 BTN24.79070 GYD
20 BTN49.58140 GYD
50 BTN123.95350 GYD
100 BTN247.90700 GYD
250 BTN619.76750 GYD
500 BTN1,239.53500 GYD
1000 BTN2,479.07000 GYD
2000 BTN4,958.14000 GYD
5000 BTN12,395.35000 GYD
10000 BTN24,790.70000 GYD