Guyanaese dollars to Bangladeshi takas today

Convert GYD to BDT at the real exchange rate

GY$1.000 GYD = Tk0.5712 BDT

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:19
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

GYD to BDT conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

BDT
1 GYD to BDTLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.57400.5740
Low0.57100.5694
Average0.57180.5717
Change-0.14%-0.30%
View full history

1 GYD to BDT stats

The performance of GYD to BDT in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.5740 and a 30 day low of 0.5710. This means the 30 day average was 0.5718. The change for GYD to BDT was -0.14.

The performance of GYD to BDT in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.5740 and a 90 day low of 0.5694. This means the 90 day average was 0.5717. The change for GYD to BDT was -0.30.

Track market ratesView GYD to BDT chart

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8331.05989.3611.4781.6220.93621.302
1 GBP1.211.271107.2511.7731.9461.12425.566
1 USD0.9440.787184.3861.3951.5320.88420.116
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.238

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Guyanaese dollars to Bangladeshi takas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GYD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BDT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GYD to BDT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Guyanaese dollar

GYD to USD

GYD to EUR

GYD to GBP

GYD to INR

GYD to JPY

GYD to RUB

GYD to AUD

GYD to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Guyanaese Dollar / Bangladeshi Taka
1 GYD0.57122 BDT
5 GYD2.85612 BDT
10 GYD5.71224 BDT
20 GYD11.42448 BDT
50 GYD28.56120 BDT
100 GYD57.12240 BDT
250 GYD142.80600 BDT
500 GYD285.61200 BDT
1000 GYD571.22400 BDT
2000 GYD1,142.44800 BDT
5000 GYD2,856.12000 BDT
10000 GYD5,712.24000 BDT
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Guyanaese Dollar
1 BDT1.75063 GYD
5 BDT8.75315 GYD
10 BDT17.50630 GYD
20 BDT35.01260 GYD
50 BDT87.53150 GYD
100 BDT175.06300 GYD
250 BDT437.65750 GYD
500 BDT875.31500 GYD
1000 BDT1,750.63000 GYD
2000 BDT3,501.26000 GYD
5000 BDT8,753.15000 GYD
10000 BDT17,506.30000 GYD