1 Guyanaese dollar to Bangladeshi takas

Convert GYD to BDT at the real exchange rate

1 gyd
0.53 bdt

1.00000 GYD = 0.52625 BDT

Mid-market exchange rate at 9:25 UTC
GYD to BDT conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 GYD → 0 BDT
Mid market rate

How to convert Guyanaese dollars to Bangladeshi takas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GYD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BDT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GYD to BDT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Guyanaese Dollar / Bangladeshi Taka
1 GYD0.52625 BDT
5 GYD2.63126 BDT
10 GYD5.26253 BDT
20 GYD10.52506 BDT
50 GYD26.31265 BDT
100 GYD52.62530 BDT
250 GYD131.56325 BDT
500 GYD263.12650 BDT
1000 GYD526.25300 BDT
2000 GYD1052.50600 BDT
5000 GYD2631.26500 BDT
10000 GYD5262.53000 BDT
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Guyanaese Dollar
1 BDT1.90023 GYD
5 BDT9.50115 GYD
10 BDT19.00230 GYD
20 BDT38.00460 GYD
50 BDT95.01150 GYD
100 BDT190.02300 GYD
250 BDT475.05750 GYD
500 BDT950.11500 GYD
1000 BDT1900.23000 GYD
2000 BDT3800.46000 GYD
5000 BDT9501.15000 GYD
10000 BDT19002.30000 GYD