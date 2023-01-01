1 Guatemalan quetzal to Bulgarian levs

1.00000 GTQ = 0.23739 BGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 9:36 UTC
As of 1 min ago, 1 GTQ → 0 BGN
Conversion rates Guatemalan Quetzal / Bulgarian Lev
1 GTQ0.23739 BGN
5 GTQ1.18695 BGN
10 GTQ2.37391 BGN
20 GTQ4.74782 BGN
50 GTQ11.86955 BGN
100 GTQ23.73910 BGN
250 GTQ59.34775 BGN
500 GTQ118.69550 BGN
1000 GTQ237.39100 BGN
2000 GTQ474.78200 BGN
5000 GTQ1186.95500 BGN
10000 GTQ2373.91000 BGN
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Guatemalan Quetzal
1 BGN4.21246 GTQ
5 BGN21.06230 GTQ
10 BGN42.12460 GTQ
20 BGN84.24920 GTQ
50 BGN210.62300 GTQ
100 BGN421.24600 GTQ
250 BGN1053.11500 GTQ
500 BGN2106.23000 GTQ
1000 BGN4212.46000 GTQ
2000 BGN8424.92000 GTQ
5000 BGN21062.30000 GTQ
10000 BGN42124.60000 GTQ