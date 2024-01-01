1 Bulgarian lev to Guatemalan quetzals

Convert BGN to GTQ at the real exchange rate

лв1.000 BGN = Q4.179 GTQ

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:26
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

BGN to GTQ conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

GTQ
1 BGN to GTQLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High4.31374.4307
Low4.15664.1566
Average4.24574.3309
Change-2.71%-5.31%
View full history

1 BGN to GTQ stats

The performance of BGN to GTQ in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 4.3137 and a 30 day low of 4.1566. This means the 30 day average was 4.2457. The change for BGN to GTQ was -2.71.

The performance of BGN to GTQ in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 4.4307 and a 90 day low of 4.1566. This means the 90 day average was 4.3309. The change for BGN to GTQ was -5.31.

Track market ratesView BGN to GTQ chart

Top currencies

 USDEURNZDCADAUDSGDGBPZAR
1 USD10.9451.6931.3971.5331.3380.78918.039
1 EUR1.05911.7931.4791.6231.4170.83519.098
1 NZD0.5910.55810.8250.9050.790.46610.653
1 CAD0.7160.6761.21211.0970.9580.56512.912

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bulgarian levs to Guatemalan quetzals

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BGN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GTQ in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BGN to GTQ rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bulgarian lev

BGN to USD

BGN to EUR

BGN to NZD

BGN to CAD

BGN to AUD

BGN to SGD

BGN to GBP

BGN to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Guatemalan Quetzal
1 BGN4.17897 GTQ
5 BGN20.89485 GTQ
10 BGN41.78970 GTQ
20 BGN83.57940 GTQ
50 BGN208.94850 GTQ
100 BGN417.89700 GTQ
250 BGN1,044.74250 GTQ
500 BGN2,089.48500 GTQ
1000 BGN4,178.97000 GTQ
2000 BGN8,357.94000 GTQ
5000 BGN20,894.85000 GTQ
10000 BGN41,789.70000 GTQ
Conversion rates Guatemalan Quetzal / Bulgarian Lev
1 GTQ0.23929 BGN
5 GTQ1.19647 BGN
10 GTQ2.39294 BGN
20 GTQ4.78588 BGN
50 GTQ11.96470 BGN
100 GTQ23.92940 BGN
250 GTQ59.82350 BGN
500 GTQ119.64700 BGN
1000 GTQ239.29400 BGN
2000 GTQ478.58800 BGN
5000 GTQ1,196.47000 BGN
10000 GTQ2,392.94000 BGN