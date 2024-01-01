Costa Rican colóns to Mauritanian ouguiyas today

Convert CRC to MRU at the real exchange rate

1,000 crc
75.77 mru

₡1.000 CRC = UM0.07577 MRU

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:29
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

CRC to MRU conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 CRC to MRULast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.07580.0783
Low0.07380.0738
Average0.07500.0756
Change0.56%-3.00%
View full history

1 CRC to MRU stats

The performance of CRC to MRU in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0758 and a 30 day low of 0.0738. This means the 30 day average was 0.0750. The change for CRC to MRU was 0.56.

The performance of CRC to MRU in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0783 and a 90 day low of 0.0738. This means the 90 day average was 0.0756. The change for CRC to MRU was -3.00.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8521.09191.4311.5141.6760.93620.92
1 GBP1.17411.281107.3071.7761.9671.09924.552
1 USD0.9170.781183.8011.3871.5360.85819.174
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.229

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Costa Rican colóns to Mauritanian ouguiyas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CRC in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MRU in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CRC to MRU rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Costa Rican colón

CRC to USD

CRC to EUR

CRC to GBP

CRC to INR

CRC to JPY

CRC to RUB

CRC to AUD

CRC to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Costa Rican Colón / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 CRC0.07577 MRU
5 CRC0.37886 MRU
10 CRC0.75772 MRU
20 CRC1.51543 MRU
50 CRC3.78858 MRU
100 CRC7.57716 MRU
250 CRC18.94290 MRU
500 CRC37.88580 MRU
1000 CRC75.77160 MRU
2000 CRC151.54320 MRU
5000 CRC378.85800 MRU
10000 CRC757.71600 MRU
Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / Costa Rican Colón
1 MRU13.19760 CRC
5 MRU65.98800 CRC
10 MRU131.97600 CRC
20 MRU263.95200 CRC
50 MRU659.88000 CRC
100 MRU1,319.76000 CRC
250 MRU3,299.40000 CRC
500 MRU6,598.80000 CRC
1000 MRU13,197.60000 CRC
2000 MRU26,395.20000 CRC
5000 MRU65,988.00000 CRC
10000 MRU131,976.00000 CRC