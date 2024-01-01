Costa Rican colóns to Malagasy ariaries today

Convert CRC to MGA at the real exchange rate

1,000 crc
8,671 mga

₡1.000 CRC = Ar8.671 MGA

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:35
CRC to MGA conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 CRC to MGALast 30 daysLast 90 days
High8.67128.7099
Low8.37318.3679
Average8.52458.5433
Change2.12%-0.44%
1 CRC to MGA stats

The performance of CRC to MGA in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 8.6712 and a 30 day low of 8.3731. This means the 30 day average was 8.5245. The change for CRC to MGA was 2.12.

The performance of CRC to MGA in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 8.7099 and a 90 day low of 8.3679. This means the 90 day average was 8.5433. The change for CRC to MGA was -0.44.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8521.09191.4311.5141.6760.93620.92
1 GBP1.17411.281107.3071.7761.9671.09924.552
1 USD0.9170.781183.8011.3871.5360.85819.174
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.229

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Costa Rican colóns to Malagasy ariaries

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CRC in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MGA in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CRC to MGA rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Costa Rican Colón / Malagasy Ariary
1 CRC8.67124 MGA
5 CRC43.35620 MGA
10 CRC86.71240 MGA
20 CRC173.42480 MGA
50 CRC433.56200 MGA
100 CRC867.12400 MGA
250 CRC2,167.81000 MGA
500 CRC4,335.62000 MGA
1000 CRC8,671.24000 MGA
2000 CRC17,342.48000 MGA
5000 CRC43,356.20000 MGA
10000 CRC86,712.40000 MGA
Conversion rates Malagasy Ariary / Costa Rican Colón
1 MGA0.11532 CRC
5 MGA0.57662 CRC
10 MGA1.15324 CRC
20 MGA2.30648 CRC
50 MGA5.76620 CRC
100 MGA11.53240 CRC
250 MGA28.83100 CRC
500 MGA57.66200 CRC
1000 MGA115.32400 CRC
2000 MGA230.64800 CRC
5000 MGA576.62000 CRC
10000 MGA1,153.24000 CRC