100 Malagasy ariaries to Costa Rican colóns

Convert MGA to CRC at the real exchange rate

Ar1.000 MGA = ₡0.1098 CRC

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:06
MGA to CRC conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

CRC
1 MGA to CRCLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.11260.1155
Low0.10940.1094
Average0.11100.1130
Change-2.47%-4.96%
1 MGA to CRC stats

The performance of MGA to CRC in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1126 and a 30 day low of 0.1094. This means the 30 day average was 0.1110. The change for MGA to CRC was -2.47.

The performance of MGA to CRC in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1155 and a 90 day low of 0.1094. This means the 90 day average was 0.1130. The change for MGA to CRC was -4.96.

Top currencies

 USDEURCADGBPNZDSGDZARAUD
1 USD10.9481.3970.791.7011.34318.1181.536
1 EUR1.05511.4730.8331.7941.41619.1071.62
1 CAD0.7160.67910.5661.2180.96112.971.1
1 GBP1.2651.21.76812.1531.69922.9261.944

Conversion rates Malagasy Ariary / Costa Rican Colón
1 MGA0.10981 CRC
5 MGA0.54906 CRC
10 MGA1.09813 CRC
20 MGA2.19626 CRC
50 MGA5.49065 CRC
100 MGA10.98130 CRC
250 MGA27.45325 CRC
500 MGA54.90650 CRC
1000 MGA109.81300 CRC
2000 MGA219.62600 CRC
5000 MGA549.06500 CRC
10000 MGA1,098.13000 CRC
Conversion rates Costa Rican Colón / Malagasy Ariary
1 CRC9.10639 MGA
5 CRC45.53195 MGA
10 CRC91.06390 MGA
20 CRC182.12780 MGA
50 CRC455.31950 MGA
100 CRC910.63900 MGA
250 CRC2,276.59750 MGA
500 CRC4,553.19500 MGA
1000 CRC9,106.39000 MGA
2000 CRC18,212.78000 MGA
5000 CRC45,531.95000 MGA
10000 CRC91,063.90000 MGA