1,000 crc
8,808 mga

1.00000 CRC = 8.80754 MGA

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:27
How to convert Costa Rican colóns to Malagasy ariaries

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CRC in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MGA in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CRC to MGA rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Costa Rican Colón / Malagasy Ariary
1 CRC8.80754 MGA
5 CRC44.03770 MGA
10 CRC88.07540 MGA
20 CRC176.15080 MGA
50 CRC440.37700 MGA
100 CRC880.75400 MGA
250 CRC2201.88500 MGA
500 CRC4403.77000 MGA
1000 CRC8807.54000 MGA
2000 CRC17615.08000 MGA
5000 CRC44037.70000 MGA
10000 CRC88075.40000 MGA
Conversion rates Malagasy Ariary / Costa Rican Colón
1 MGA0.11354 CRC
5 MGA0.56770 CRC
10 MGA1.13539 CRC
20 MGA2.27078 CRC
50 MGA5.67695 CRC
100 MGA11.35390 CRC
250 MGA28.38475 CRC
500 MGA56.76950 CRC
1000 MGA113.53900 CRC
2000 MGA227.07800 CRC
5000 MGA567.69500 CRC
10000 MGA1135.39000 CRC