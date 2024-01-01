Costa Rican colóns to Malagasy ariaries today

Convert CRC to MGA at the real exchange rate

1,000 crc
8,955 mga

1.000 CRC = 8.955 MGA

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:10
How to convert Costa Rican colóns to Malagasy ariaries

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CRC in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MGA in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CRC to MGA rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Costa Rican Colón / Malagasy Ariary
1 CRC8.95496 MGA
5 CRC44.77480 MGA
10 CRC89.54960 MGA
20 CRC179.09920 MGA
50 CRC447.74800 MGA
100 CRC895.49600 MGA
250 CRC2,238.74000 MGA
500 CRC4,477.48000 MGA
1000 CRC8,954.96000 MGA
2000 CRC17,909.92000 MGA
5000 CRC44,774.80000 MGA
10000 CRC89,549.60000 MGA
Conversion rates Malagasy Ariary / Costa Rican Colón
1 MGA0.11167 CRC
5 MGA0.55835 CRC
10 MGA1.11670 CRC
20 MGA2.23340 CRC
50 MGA5.58350 CRC
100 MGA11.16700 CRC
250 MGA27.91750 CRC
500 MGA55.83500 CRC
1000 MGA111.67000 CRC
2000 MGA223.34000 CRC
5000 MGA558.35000 CRC
10000 MGA1,116.70000 CRC