1,000 mga
116.95 crc

1.00000 MGA = 0.11695 CRC

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:06
Conversion rates Malagasy Ariary / Costa Rican Colón
1 MGA0.11695 CRC
5 MGA0.58476 CRC
10 MGA1.16951 CRC
20 MGA2.33902 CRC
50 MGA5.84755 CRC
100 MGA11.69510 CRC
250 MGA29.23775 CRC
500 MGA58.47550 CRC
1000 MGA116.95100 CRC
2000 MGA233.90200 CRC
5000 MGA584.75500 CRC
10000 MGA1169.51000 CRC
Conversion rates Costa Rican Colón / Malagasy Ariary
1 CRC8.55062 MGA
5 CRC42.75310 MGA
10 CRC85.50620 MGA
20 CRC171.01240 MGA
50 CRC427.53100 MGA
100 CRC855.06200 MGA
250 CRC2137.65500 MGA
500 CRC4275.31000 MGA
1000 CRC8550.62000 MGA
2000 CRC17101.24000 MGA
5000 CRC42753.10000 MGA
10000 CRC85506.20000 MGA