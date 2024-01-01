Costa Rican colóns to Moldovan leus today

Convert CRC to MDL at the real exchange rate

1,000 crc
33.75 mdl

₡1.000 CRC = L0.03375 MDL

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:23
CRC to MDL conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 CRC to MDLLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.03400.0348
Low0.03320.0331
Average0.03360.0339
Change-0.60%-2.93%
View full history

1 CRC to MDL stats

The performance of CRC to MDL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0340 and a 30 day low of 0.0332. This means the 30 day average was 0.0336. The change for CRC to MDL was -0.60.

The performance of CRC to MDL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0348 and a 90 day low of 0.0331. This means the 90 day average was 0.0339. The change for CRC to MDL was -2.93.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8521.09191.4311.5141.6760.93620.92
1 GBP1.17411.281107.3071.7761.9671.09924.552
1 USD0.9170.781183.8011.3871.5360.85819.174
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.229

Conversion rates Costa Rican Colón / Moldovan Leu
1 CRC0.03375 MDL
5 CRC0.16876 MDL
10 CRC0.33751 MDL
20 CRC0.67503 MDL
50 CRC1.68757 MDL
100 CRC3.37513 MDL
250 CRC8.43783 MDL
500 CRC16.87565 MDL
1000 CRC33.75130 MDL
2000 CRC67.50260 MDL
5000 CRC168.75650 MDL
10000 CRC337.51300 MDL
Conversion rates Moldovan Leu / Costa Rican Colón
1 MDL29.62850 CRC
5 MDL148.14250 CRC
10 MDL296.28500 CRC
20 MDL592.57000 CRC
50 MDL1,481.42500 CRC
100 MDL2,962.85000 CRC
250 MDL7,407.12500 CRC
500 MDL14,814.25000 CRC
1000 MDL29,628.50000 CRC
2000 MDL59,257.00000 CRC
5000 MDL148,142.50000 CRC
10000 MDL296,285.00000 CRC