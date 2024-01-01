10 thousand Costa Rican colóns to Moldovan leus

Convert CRC to MDL at the real exchange rate

10,000 crc
345.28 mdl

1.00000 CRC = 0.03453 MDL

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:27
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.855321.077789.45891.453221.649880.9493918.3787
1 GBP1.1691511.2601104.61.699181.929121.1099821.4892
1 USD0.927850.793588183.00911.348451.530920.880917.0536
1 INR0.01117830.009560250.012046910.01624460.01844290.01061210.205443

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Costa Rican colóns to Moldovan leus

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CRC in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MDL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CRC to MDL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Costa Rican colóns

CRC to USD

CRC to EUR

CRC to GBP

CRC to INR

CRC to JPY

CRC to RUB

CRC to AUD

CRC to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Costa Rican Colón / Moldovan Leu
1 CRC0.03453 MDL
5 CRC0.17264 MDL
10 CRC0.34528 MDL
20 CRC0.69055 MDL
50 CRC1.72638 MDL
100 CRC3.45276 MDL
250 CRC8.63190 MDL
500 CRC17.26380 MDL
1000 CRC34.52760 MDL
2000 CRC69.05520 MDL
5000 CRC172.63800 MDL
10000 CRC345.27600 MDL
Conversion rates Moldovan Leu / Costa Rican Colón
1 MDL28.96230 CRC
5 MDL144.81150 CRC
10 MDL289.62300 CRC
20 MDL579.24600 CRC
50 MDL1448.11500 CRC
100 MDL2896.23000 CRC
250 MDL7240.57500 CRC
500 MDL14481.15000 CRC
1000 MDL28962.30000 CRC
2000 MDL57924.60000 CRC
5000 MDL144811.50000 CRC
10000 MDL289623.00000 CRC