1 Moldovan leu to Costa Rican colóns

Convert MDL to CRC at the real exchange rate

L1.000 MDL = ₡27.99 CRC

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:12
MDL to CRC conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

CRC
1 MDL to CRCLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High28.946730.2292
Low27.987727.9877
Average28.627829.3702
Change-3.31%-7.19%
1 MDL to CRC stats

The performance of MDL to CRC in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 28.9467 and a 30 day low of 27.9877. This means the 30 day average was 28.6278. The change for MDL to CRC was -3.31.

The performance of MDL to CRC in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 30.2292 and a 90 day low of 27.9877. This means the 90 day average was 29.3702. The change for MDL to CRC was -7.19.

Conversion rates Moldovan Leu / Costa Rican Colón
1 MDL27.98770 CRC
5 MDL139.93850 CRC
10 MDL279.87700 CRC
20 MDL559.75400 CRC
50 MDL1,399.38500 CRC
100 MDL2,798.77000 CRC
250 MDL6,996.92500 CRC
500 MDL13,993.85000 CRC
1000 MDL27,987.70000 CRC
2000 MDL55,975.40000 CRC
5000 MDL139,938.50000 CRC
10000 MDL279,877.00000 CRC
Conversion rates Costa Rican Colón / Moldovan Leu
1 CRC0.03573 MDL
5 CRC0.17865 MDL
10 CRC0.35730 MDL
20 CRC0.71460 MDL
50 CRC1.78650 MDL
100 CRC3.57300 MDL
250 CRC8.93250 MDL
500 CRC17.86500 MDL
1000 CRC35.73000 MDL
2000 CRC71.46000 MDL
5000 CRC178.65000 MDL
10000 CRC357.30000 MDL