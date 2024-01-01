Costa Rican colóns to Kenyan shillings today

Convert CRC to KES at the real exchange rate

1,000 crc
248 kes

₡1.000 CRC = Ksh0.2482 KES

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:23
We can't send money between these currencies

CRC to KES conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 CRC to KESLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.25220.2652
Low0.24010.2401
Average0.24600.2490
Change1.57%-5.55%
1 CRC to KES stats

The performance of CRC to KES in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.2522 and a 30 day low of 0.2401. This means the 30 day average was 0.2460. The change for CRC to KES was 1.57.

The performance of CRC to KES in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.2652 and a 90 day low of 0.2401. This means the 90 day average was 0.2490. The change for CRC to KES was -5.55.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Costa Rican Colón / Kenyan Shilling
1 CRC0.24817 KES
5 CRC1.24083 KES
10 CRC2.48166 KES
20 CRC4.96332 KES
50 CRC12.40830 KES
100 CRC24.81660 KES
250 CRC62.04150 KES
500 CRC124.08300 KES
1000 CRC248.16600 KES
2000 CRC496.33200 KES
5000 CRC1,240.83000 KES
10000 CRC2,481.66000 KES
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Costa Rican Colón
1 KES4.02955 CRC
5 KES20.14775 CRC
10 KES40.29550 CRC
20 KES80.59100 CRC
50 KES201.47750 CRC
100 KES402.95500 CRC
250 KES1,007.38750 CRC
500 KES2,014.77500 CRC
1000 KES4,029.55000 CRC
2000 KES8,059.10000 CRC
5000 KES20,147.75000 CRC
10000 KES40,295.50000 CRC