2000 Costa Rican colóns to Kenyan shillings

Convert CRC to KES at the real exchange rate

2,000 crc
561 kes

1.00000 CRC = 0.28062 KES

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:27
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.855321.077789.45891.453221.649880.9493918.3787
1 GBP1.1691511.2601104.61.699181.929121.1099821.4892
1 USD0.927850.793588183.00911.348451.530920.880917.0536
1 INR0.01117830.009560250.012046910.01624460.01844290.01061210.205443

How to convert Costa Rican colóns to Kenyan shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CRC in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KES in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CRC to KES rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Costa Rican Colón / Kenyan Shilling
1 CRC0.28062 KES
5 CRC1.40311 KES
10 CRC2.80621 KES
20 CRC5.61242 KES
50 CRC14.03105 KES
100 CRC28.06210 KES
250 CRC70.15525 KES
500 CRC140.31050 KES
1000 CRC280.62100 KES
2000 CRC561.24200 KES
5000 CRC1403.10500 KES
10000 CRC2806.21000 KES
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Costa Rican Colón
1 KES3.56353 CRC
5 KES17.81765 CRC
10 KES35.63530 CRC
20 KES71.27060 CRC
50 KES178.17650 CRC
100 KES356.35300 CRC
250 KES890.88250 CRC
500 KES1781.76500 CRC
1000 KES3563.53000 CRC
2000 KES7127.06000 CRC
5000 KES17817.65000 CRC
10000 KES35635.30000 CRC