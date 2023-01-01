2000 Costa Rican colóns to Kenyan shillings

Convert CRC to KES at the real exchange rate

2000 crc
598 kes

1.00000 CRC = 0.29906 KES

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:12
How to convert Costa Rican colóns to Kenyan shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CRC in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KES in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CRC to KES rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
Conversion rates Costa Rican Colón / Kenyan Shilling
1 CRC0.29906 KES
5 CRC1.49531 KES
10 CRC2.99061 KES
20 CRC5.98122 KES
50 CRC14.95305 KES
100 CRC29.90610 KES
250 CRC74.76525 KES
500 CRC149.53050 KES
1000 CRC299.06100 KES
2000 CRC598.12200 KES
5000 CRC1495.30500 KES
10000 CRC2990.61000 KES
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Costa Rican Colón
1 KES3.34380 CRC
5 KES16.71900 CRC
10 KES33.43800 CRC
20 KES66.87600 CRC
50 KES167.19000 CRC
100 KES334.38000 CRC
250 KES835.95000 CRC
500 KES1671.90000 CRC
1000 KES3343.80000 CRC
2000 KES6687.60000 CRC
5000 KES16719.00000 CRC
10000 KES33438.00000 CRC