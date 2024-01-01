Costa Rican colóns to Hong Kong dollars today

Convert CRC to HKD at the real exchange rate

1,000 crc
14.91 hkd

₡1.000 CRC = $0.01491 HKD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
CRC to HKD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 CRC to HKDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.01490.0154
Low0.01460.0146
Average0.01480.0149
Change0.32%-3.09%
1 CRC to HKD stats

The performance of CRC to HKD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0149 and a 30 day low of 0.0146. This means the 30 day average was 0.0148. The change for CRC to HKD was 0.32.

The performance of CRC to HKD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0154 and a 90 day low of 0.0146. This means the 90 day average was 0.0149. The change for CRC to HKD was -3.09.

Conversion rates Costa Rican Colón / Hong Kong Dollar
1 CRC0.01491 HKD
5 CRC0.07456 HKD
10 CRC0.14911 HKD
20 CRC0.29822 HKD
50 CRC0.74556 HKD
100 CRC1.49111 HKD
250 CRC3.72778 HKD
500 CRC7.45555 HKD
1000 CRC14.91110 HKD
2000 CRC29.82220 HKD
5000 CRC74.55550 HKD
10000 CRC149.11100 HKD
Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Costa Rican Colón
100 HKD6,706.42000 CRC
200 HKD13,412.84000 CRC
300 HKD20,119.26000 CRC
500 HKD33,532.10000 CRC
1000 HKD67,064.20000 CRC
2000 HKD134,128.40000 CRC
2500 HKD167,660.50000 CRC
3000 HKD201,192.60000 CRC
4000 HKD268,256.80000 CRC
5000 HKD335,321.00000 CRC
10000 HKD670,642.00000 CRC
20000 HKD1,341,284.00000 CRC