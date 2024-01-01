Costa Rican colóns to Fijian dollars today

Convert CRC to FJD at the real exchange rate

1,000 crc
4.34 fjd

₡1.000 CRC = FJ$0.004340 FJD

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:23
CRC to FJD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 CRC to FJDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00440.0045
Low0.00420.0042
Average0.00430.0043
Change1.09%-2.80%
1 CRC to FJD stats

The performance of CRC to FJD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0044 and a 30 day low of 0.0042. This means the 30 day average was 0.0043. The change for CRC to FJD was 1.09.

The performance of CRC to FJD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0045 and a 90 day low of 0.0042. This means the 90 day average was 0.0043. The change for CRC to FJD was -2.80.

Conversion rates Costa Rican Colón / Fijian Dollar
1 CRC0.00434 FJD
5 CRC0.02170 FJD
10 CRC0.04340 FJD
20 CRC0.08681 FJD
50 CRC0.21701 FJD
100 CRC0.43403 FJD
250 CRC1.08506 FJD
500 CRC2.17013 FJD
1000 CRC4.34025 FJD
2000 CRC8.68050 FJD
5000 CRC21.70125 FJD
10000 CRC43.40250 FJD
Conversion rates Fijian Dollar / Costa Rican Colón
1 FJD230.40100 CRC
5 FJD1,152.00500 CRC
10 FJD2,304.01000 CRC
20 FJD4,608.02000 CRC
50 FJD11,520.05000 CRC
100 FJD23,040.10000 CRC
250 FJD57,600.25000 CRC
500 FJD115,200.50000 CRC
1000 FJD230,401.00000 CRC
2000 FJD460,802.00000 CRC
5000 FJD1,152,005.00000 CRC
10000 FJD2,304,010.00000 CRC