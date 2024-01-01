20 Costa Rican colóns to Fijian dollars

Convert CRC to FJD at the real exchange rate

20 crc
0.09 fjd

1.00000 CRC = 0.00435 FJD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:57
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.855321.077789.45891.453221.649880.9493918.3787
1 GBP1.1691511.2601104.61.699181.929121.1099821.4892
1 USD0.927850.793588183.00911.348451.530920.880917.0536
1 INR0.01117830.009560250.012046910.01624460.01844290.01061210.205443

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Costa Rican colóns to Fijian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CRC in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and FJD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CRC to FJD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Costa Rican colóns

CRC to USD

CRC to EUR

CRC to GBP

CRC to INR

CRC to JPY

CRC to RUB

CRC to AUD

CRC to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Costa Rican Colón / Fijian Dollar
1 CRC0.00435 FJD
5 CRC0.02175 FJD
10 CRC0.04350 FJD
20 CRC0.08701 FJD
50 CRC0.21752 FJD
100 CRC0.43504 FJD
250 CRC1.08759 FJD
500 CRC2.17518 FJD
1000 CRC4.35037 FJD
2000 CRC8.70074 FJD
5000 CRC21.75185 FJD
10000 CRC43.50370 FJD
Conversion rates Fijian Dollar / Costa Rican Colón
1 FJD229.86600 CRC
5 FJD1149.33000 CRC
10 FJD2298.66000 CRC
20 FJD4597.32000 CRC
50 FJD11493.30000 CRC
100 FJD22986.60000 CRC
250 FJD57466.50000 CRC
500 FJD114933.00000 CRC
1000 FJD229866.00000 CRC
2000 FJD459732.00000 CRC
5000 FJD1149330.00000 CRC
10000 FJD2298660.00000 CRC