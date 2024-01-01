Costa Rican colóns to Bahraini dinars today

Convert CRC to BHD at the real exchange rate

1,000 crc
0.720 bhd

₡1.000 CRC = .د.ب0.0007200 BHD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
CRC to BHD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 CRC to BHDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00070.0007
Low0.00070.0007
Average0.00070.0007
Change0.35%-3.07%
View full history

1 CRC to BHD stats

The performance of CRC to BHD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0007 and a 30 day low of 0.0007. This means the 30 day average was 0.0007. The change for CRC to BHD was 0.35.

The performance of CRC to BHD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0007 and a 90 day low of 0.0007. This means the 90 day average was 0.0007. The change for CRC to BHD was -3.07.

Conversion rates Costa Rican Colón / Bahraini Dinar
1 CRC0.00072 BHD
5 CRC0.00360 BHD
10 CRC0.00720 BHD
20 CRC0.01440 BHD
50 CRC0.03600 BHD
100 CRC0.07200 BHD
250 CRC0.18001 BHD
500 CRC0.36002 BHD
1000 CRC0.72004 BHD
2000 CRC1.44009 BHD
5000 CRC3.60022 BHD
10000 CRC7.20043 BHD
Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Costa Rican Colón
1 BHD1,388.81000 CRC
5 BHD6,944.05000 CRC
10 BHD13,888.10000 CRC
20 BHD27,776.20000 CRC
50 BHD69,440.50000 CRC
100 BHD138,881.00000 CRC
250 BHD347,202.50000 CRC
500 BHD694,405.00000 CRC
1000 BHD1,388,810.00000 CRC
2000 BHD2,777,620.00000 CRC
5000 BHD6,944,050.00000 CRC
10000 BHD13,888,100.00000 CRC