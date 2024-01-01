1 thousand Bahraini dinars to Costa Rican colóns

Convert BHD to CRC at the real exchange rate

.د.ب1.000 BHD = ₡1,350 CRC

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:38
BHD to CRC conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

CRC
1 BHD to CRCLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1,368.43001,396.2100
Low1,349.53001,349.5300
Average1,360.08931,370.8076
Change-1.21%-2.18%
1 BHD to CRC stats

The performance of BHD to CRC in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1,368.4300 and a 30 day low of 1,349.5300. This means the 30 day average was 1,360.0893. The change for BHD to CRC was -1.21.

The performance of BHD to CRC in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1,396.2100 and a 90 day low of 1,349.5300. This means the 90 day average was 1,370.8076. The change for BHD to CRC was -2.18.

How to convert Bahraini dinars to Costa Rican colóns

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BHD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CRC in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BHD to CRC rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Costa Rican Colón
1 BHD1,349.53000 CRC
5 BHD6,747.65000 CRC
10 BHD13,495.30000 CRC
20 BHD26,990.60000 CRC
50 BHD67,476.50000 CRC
100 BHD134,953.00000 CRC
250 BHD337,382.50000 CRC
500 BHD674,765.00000 CRC
1000 BHD1,349,530.00000 CRC
2000 BHD2,699,060.00000 CRC
5000 BHD6,747,650.00000 CRC
10000 BHD13,495,300.00000 CRC
Conversion rates Costa Rican Colón / Bahraini Dinar
1 CRC0.00074 BHD
5 CRC0.00370 BHD
10 CRC0.00741 BHD
20 CRC0.01482 BHD
50 CRC0.03705 BHD
100 CRC0.07410 BHD
250 CRC0.18525 BHD
500 CRC0.37050 BHD
1000 CRC0.74100 BHD
2000 CRC1.48199 BHD
5000 CRC3.70498 BHD
10000 CRC7.40996 BHD