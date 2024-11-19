Bahraini dinar to Costa Rican colóns exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bahraini dinar to Costa Rican colóns is currently 1,349.530 today, reflecting a 0.152% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bahraini dinar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.476% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bahraini dinar to Costa Rican colóns has fluctuated between a high of 1,357.400 on 13-11-2024 and a low of 1,347.480 on 18-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 18-11-2024, with a -0.203% decrease in value.