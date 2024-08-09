Bahraini dinar to Costa Rican colóns exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bahraini dinar to Costa Rican colóns is currently 1,405.360 today, reflecting a 0.034% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bahraini dinar has remained relatively stable, with a 1.192% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bahraini dinar to Costa Rican colóns has fluctuated between a high of 1,405.900 on 09-08-2024 and a low of 1,388.810 on 02-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 05-08-2024, with a 0.639% increase in value.