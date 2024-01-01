10 thousand Chilean pesos to Omani rials

Convert CLP to OMR at the real exchange rate

10,000 clp
3.994 omr

1.00000 CLP = 0.00040 OMR

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:52
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.855321.077789.45891.453221.649880.9493918.3787
1 GBP1.1691511.2601104.61.699181.929121.1099821.4892
1 USD0.927850.793588183.00911.348451.530920.880917.0536
1 INR0.01117830.009560250.012046910.01624460.01844290.01061210.205443

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Chilean pesos to Omani rials

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CLP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and OMR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CLP to OMR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Chilean pesos

CLP to USD

CLP to GBP

CLP to CAD

CLP to SGD

CLP to EUR

CLP to AUD

CLP to MXN

CLP to NZD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Chilean Peso / Omani Rial
1 CLP0.00040 OMR
5 CLP0.00200 OMR
10 CLP0.00399 OMR
20 CLP0.00799 OMR
50 CLP0.01997 OMR
100 CLP0.03994 OMR
250 CLP0.09985 OMR
500 CLP0.19969 OMR
1000 CLP0.39938 OMR
2000 CLP0.79876 OMR
5000 CLP1.99691 OMR
10000 CLP3.99382 OMR
Conversion rates Omani Rial / Chilean Peso
1 OMR2503.87000 CLP
5 OMR12519.35000 CLP
10 OMR25038.70000 CLP
20 OMR50077.40000 CLP
50 OMR125193.50000 CLP
100 OMR250387.00000 CLP
250 OMR625967.50000 CLP
500 OMR1251935.00000 CLP
1000 OMR2503870.00000 CLP
2000 OMR5007740.00000 CLP
5000 OMR12519350.00000 CLP
10000 OMR25038700.00000 CLP