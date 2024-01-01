2,000 Brazilian reais to Ghanaian cedis

Convert BRL to GHS at the real exchange rate

2,000 brl
5,001.60 ghs

1.000 BRL = 2.501 GHS

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:38
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8531.06388.7581.4631.6460.97217.74
1 GBP1.17211.246104.0081.7151.9281.13820.788
1 USD0.9410.803183.4941.3761.5480.91416.688
1 INR0.0110.010.01210.0160.0190.0110.2

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Brazilian reais to Ghanaian cedis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BRL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GHS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BRL to GHS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Brazilian reais

BRL to USD

BRL to EUR

BRL to GBP

BRL to INR

BRL to JPY

BRL to RUB

BRL to AUD

BRL to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Ghanaian Cedi
1 BRL2.50080 GHS
5 BRL12.50400 GHS
10 BRL25.00800 GHS
20 BRL50.01600 GHS
50 BRL125.04000 GHS
100 BRL250.08000 GHS
250 BRL625.20000 GHS
500 BRL1,250.40000 GHS
1000 BRL2,500.80000 GHS
2000 BRL5,001.60000 GHS
5000 BRL12,504.00000 GHS
10000 BRL25,008.00000 GHS
Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Brazilian Real
1 GHS0.39987 BRL
5 GHS1.99936 BRL
10 GHS3.99873 BRL
20 GHS7.99746 BRL
50 GHS19.99365 BRL
100 GHS39.98730 BRL
250 GHS99.96825 BRL
500 GHS199.93650 BRL
1000 GHS399.87300 BRL
2000 GHS799.74600 BRL
5000 GHS1,999.36500 BRL
10000 GHS3,998.73000 BRL