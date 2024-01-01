Bolivian bolivianos to CFP francs today

Convert BOB to XPF at the real exchange rate

Bs1.000 BOB = ₣16.29 XPF

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:21
0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

XPF
1 BOB to XPFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High16.345516.3455
Low15.815815.4590
Average16.025815.7608
Change2.57%4.10%
1 BOB to XPF stats

The performance of BOB to XPF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 16.3455 and a 30 day low of 15.8158. This means the 30 day average was 16.0258. The change for BOB to XPF was 2.57.

The performance of BOB to XPF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 16.3455 and a 90 day low of 15.4590. This means the 90 day average was 15.7608. The change for BOB to XPF was 4.10.

How to convert Bolivian bolivianos to CFP francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BOB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XPF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BOB to XPF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Bolivian Boliviano / CFP Franc
1 BOB16.28970 XPF
5 BOB81.44850 XPF
10 BOB162.89700 XPF
20 BOB325.79400 XPF
50 BOB814.48500 XPF
100 BOB1,628.97000 XPF
250 BOB4,072.42500 XPF
500 BOB8,144.85000 XPF
1000 BOB16,289.70000 XPF
2000 BOB32,579.40000 XPF
5000 BOB81,448.50000 XPF
10000 BOB162,897.00000 XPF
Conversion rates CFP Franc / Bolivian Boliviano
1 XPF0.06139 BOB
5 XPF0.30694 BOB
10 XPF0.61388 BOB
20 XPF1.22777 BOB
50 XPF3.06942 BOB
100 XPF6.13884 BOB
250 XPF15.34710 BOB
500 XPF30.69420 BOB
1000 XPF61.38840 BOB
2000 XPF122.77680 BOB
5000 XPF306.94200 BOB
10000 XPF613.88400 BOB