Bolivian boliviano to CFP francs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bolivian boliviano to CFP francs is currently 16.290 today, reflecting a -0.007% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bolivian boliviano has remained relatively stable, with a 0.327% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bolivian boliviano to CFP francs has fluctuated between a high of 16.378 on 14-11-2024 and a low of 16.077 on 13-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 14-11-2024, with a 1.173% increase in value.