Bolivian boliviano to CFP francs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bolivian boliviano to CFP francs is currently 15.858 today, reflecting a -0.211% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bolivian boliviano has remained relatively stable, with a -0.480% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bolivian boliviano to CFP francs has fluctuated between a high of 15.939 on 09-08-2024 and a low of 15.803 on 06-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 05-08-2024, with a -0.567% decrease in value.