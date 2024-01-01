250 Bolivian bolivianos to Kazakhstani tenges

Convert BOB to KZT at the real exchange rate

Bs1.000 BOB = ₸71.80 KZT

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:28
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

BOB to KZT conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

KZT
1 BOB to KZTLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High72.049172.0491
Low69.716269.0810
Average70.954170.1555
Change2.99%3.40%
View full history

1 BOB to KZT stats

The performance of BOB to KZT in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 72.0491 and a 30 day low of 69.7162. This means the 30 day average was 70.9541. The change for BOB to KZT was 2.99.

The performance of BOB to KZT in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 72.0491 and a 90 day low of 69.0810. This means the 90 day average was 70.1555. The change for BOB to KZT was 3.40.

Track market ratesView BOB to KZT chart

Top currencies

 USDCADCLPNGNEURGBPJPYPHP
1 USD11.396971.5851,725.210.9440.788155.1158.921
1 CAD0.7161695.8031,235.510.6760.565111.08242.196
1 CLP0.0010.00111.7760.0010.0010.160.061
1 NGN0.0010.0010.56310.00100.090.034

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bolivian bolivianos to Kazakhstani tenges

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BOB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KZT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BOB to KZT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bolivian bolivianos

BOB to USD

BOB to CAD

BOB to CLP

BOB to NGN

BOB to EUR

BOB to GBP

BOB to JPY

BOB to PHP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bolivian Boliviano / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 BOB71.80020 KZT
5 BOB359.00100 KZT
10 BOB718.00200 KZT
20 BOB1,436.00400 KZT
50 BOB3,590.01000 KZT
100 BOB7,180.02000 KZT
250 BOB17,950.05000 KZT
500 BOB35,900.10000 KZT
1000 BOB71,800.20000 KZT
2000 BOB143,600.40000 KZT
5000 BOB359,001.00000 KZT
10000 BOB718,002.00000 KZT
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Bolivian Boliviano
1 KZT0.01393 BOB
5 KZT0.06964 BOB
10 KZT0.13928 BOB
20 KZT0.27855 BOB
50 KZT0.69638 BOB
100 KZT1.39275 BOB
250 KZT3.48188 BOB
500 KZT6.96375 BOB
1000 KZT13.92750 BOB
2000 KZT27.85500 BOB
5000 KZT69.63750 BOB
10000 KZT139.27500 BOB