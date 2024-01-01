50 Kazakhstani tenges to Bolivian bolivianos

Convert KZT to BOB at the real exchange rate

50 kzt
0.77 bob

1.00000 KZT = 0.01542 BOB

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:50
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.855321.077789.45891.453221.649880.9493918.3787
1 GBP1.1691511.2601104.61.699181.929121.1099821.4892
1 USD0.927850.793588183.00911.348451.530920.880917.0536
1 INR0.01117830.009560250.012046910.01624460.01844290.01061210.205443

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Kazakhstani tenges to Bolivian bolivianos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KZT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BOB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KZT to BOB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Kazakhstani tenges

KZT to USD

KZT to CAD

KZT to SGD

KZT to ZAR

KZT to EUR

KZT to GBP

KZT to NZD

KZT to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Bolivian Boliviano
1 KZT0.01542 BOB
5 KZT0.07712 BOB
10 KZT0.15424 BOB
20 KZT0.30847 BOB
50 KZT0.77118 BOB
100 KZT1.54236 BOB
250 KZT3.85590 BOB
500 KZT7.71180 BOB
1000 KZT15.42360 BOB
2000 KZT30.84720 BOB
5000 KZT77.11800 BOB
10000 KZT154.23600 BOB
Conversion rates Bolivian Boliviano / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 BOB64.83560 KZT
5 BOB324.17800 KZT
10 BOB648.35600 KZT
20 BOB1296.71200 KZT
50 BOB3241.78000 KZT
100 BOB6483.56000 KZT
250 BOB16208.90000 KZT
500 BOB32417.80000 KZT
1000 BOB64835.60000 KZT
2000 BOB129671.20000 KZT
5000 BOB324178.00000 KZT
10000 BOB648356.00000 KZT