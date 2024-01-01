10 Bolivian bolivianos to Bahraini dinars

Convert BOB to BHD at the real exchange rate

Bs1.000 BOB = .د.ب0.05447 BHD

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:28
BOB to BHD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

BHD
1 BOB to BHDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.05470.0547
Low0.05440.0543
Average0.05450.0545
Change-0.05%-0.13%
1 BOB to BHD stats

The performance of BOB to BHD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0547 and a 30 day low of 0.0544. This means the 30 day average was 0.0545. The change for BOB to BHD was -0.05.

The performance of BOB to BHD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0547 and a 90 day low of 0.0543. This means the 90 day average was 0.0545. The change for BOB to BHD was -0.13.

Conversion rates Bolivian Boliviano / Bahraini Dinar
1 BOB0.05447 BHD
5 BOB0.27233 BHD
10 BOB0.54466 BHD
20 BOB1.08932 BHD
50 BOB2.72331 BHD
100 BOB5.44662 BHD
250 BOB13.61655 BHD
500 BOB27.23310 BHD
1000 BOB54.46620 BHD
2000 BOB108.93240 BHD
5000 BOB272.33100 BHD
10000 BOB544.66200 BHD
Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Bolivian Boliviano
1 BHD18.36000 BOB
5 BHD91.80000 BOB
10 BHD183.60000 BOB
20 BHD367.20000 BOB
50 BHD918.00000 BOB
100 BHD1,836.00000 BOB
250 BHD4,590.00000 BOB
500 BHD9,180.00000 BOB
1000 BHD18,360.00000 BOB
2000 BHD36,720.00000 BOB
5000 BHD91,800.00000 BOB
10000 BHD183,600.00000 BOB