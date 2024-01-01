500 Bolivian bolivianos to Argentine pesos

Convert BOB to ARS at the real exchange rate

Bs1.000 BOB = $144.8 ARS

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:10
BOB to ARS conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

ARS
1 BOB to ARSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High144.7550144.7550
Low142.1040136.7960
Average143.3837140.7218
Change1.87%5.82%
1 BOB to ARS stats

The performance of BOB to ARS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 144.7550 and a 30 day low of 142.1040. This means the 30 day average was 143.3837. The change for BOB to ARS was 1.87.

The performance of BOB to ARS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 144.7550 and a 90 day low of 136.7960. This means the 90 day average was 140.7218. The change for BOB to ARS was 5.82.

Conversion rates Bolivian Boliviano / Argentine Peso
1 BOB144.75500 ARS
5 BOB723.77500 ARS
10 BOB1,447.55000 ARS
20 BOB2,895.10000 ARS
50 BOB7,237.75000 ARS
100 BOB14,475.50000 ARS
250 BOB36,188.75000 ARS
500 BOB72,377.50000 ARS
1000 BOB144,755.00000 ARS
2000 BOB289,510.00000 ARS
5000 BOB723,775.00000 ARS
10000 BOB1,447,550.00000 ARS
Conversion rates Argentine Peso / Bolivian Boliviano
1 ARS0.00691 BOB
5 ARS0.03454 BOB
10 ARS0.06908 BOB
20 ARS0.13816 BOB
50 ARS0.34541 BOB
100 ARS0.69082 BOB
250 ARS1.72706 BOB
500 ARS3.45412 BOB
1000 ARS6.90823 BOB
2000 ARS13.81646 BOB
5000 ARS34.54115 BOB
10000 ARS69.08230 BOB