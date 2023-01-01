10 Argentine pesos to Bolivian bolivianos

Convert ARS to BOB at the real exchange rate

10 ars
0.20 bob

1.00000 ARS = 0.01981 BOB

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:20 UTC
Track the exchange rate
50+ currencies in one account

ARS to BOB conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 ARS → 0 BOB
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86621.0587.34651.435251.648350.963718.4975
1GBP1.1544711.2122100.8391.656961.902981.1125621.355
1USD0.95240.824946183.18711.36691.569860.917717.6167
1INR0.01144870.009916760.012021110.01643160.01887140.01103180.211772

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Argentine pesos to Bolivian bolivianos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ARS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BOB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ARS to BOB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Argentine pesos

ARS to USD

ARS to AUD

ARS to CAD

ARS to EUR

ARS to NAD

ARS to SGD

ARS to ZAR

ARS to GBP

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Argentine Peso / Bolivian Boliviano
1 ARS0.01981 BOB
5 ARS0.09906 BOB
10 ARS0.19813 BOB
20 ARS0.39626 BOB
50 ARS0.99065 BOB
100 ARS1.98129 BOB
250 ARS4.95323 BOB
500 ARS9.90645 BOB
1000 ARS19.81290 BOB
2000 ARS39.62580 BOB
5000 ARS99.06450 BOB
10000 ARS198.12900 BOB
Conversion rates Bolivian Boliviano / Argentine Peso
1 BOB50.47220 ARS
5 BOB252.36100 ARS
10 BOB504.72200 ARS
20 BOB1009.44400 ARS
50 BOB2523.61000 ARS
100 BOB5047.22000 ARS
250 BOB12618.05000 ARS
500 BOB25236.10000 ARS
1000 BOB50472.20000 ARS
2000 BOB100944.40000 ARS
5000 BOB252361.00000 ARS
10000 BOB504722.00000 ARS