500 Argentine pesos to Bolivian bolivianos
Convert ARS to BOB at the real exchange rate
Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Argentine pesos to Bolivian bolivianos
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select ARS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BOB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current ARS to BOB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Argentine pesos
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
|Conversion rates Bolivian Boliviano / Argentine Peso
|1 BOB
|50.47220 ARS
|5 BOB
|252.36100 ARS
|10 BOB
|504.72200 ARS
|20 BOB
|1009.44400 ARS
|50 BOB
|2523.61000 ARS
|100 BOB
|5047.22000 ARS
|250 BOB
|12618.05000 ARS
|500 BOB
|25236.10000 ARS
|1000 BOB
|50472.20000 ARS
|2000 BOB
|100944.40000 ARS
|5000 BOB
|252361.00000 ARS
|10000 BOB
|504722.00000 ARS